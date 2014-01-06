UPDATE 3-Icy weather threatens oil output from Texas to Canada

Jan 6 The severe cold weather sweeping across
the central United States is threatening to curtail some oil
production, if only briefly, as it disrupts traffic, strands
wells and interrupts drilling and fracking operations.
Weather stations recorded some of the coldest temperatures
in two decades in the Midwest, threatening lives, closing
businesses and schools and causing thousands of flights to be
canceled.
Arctic cold air was also spreading across Texas on Monday
with temperatures in the oil country near Midland approaching a
record low that was set more than 40 years ago.
But forecasts from weather site AccuWeather say temperatures
will swing back to normal levels in Texas and North Dakota by
Wednesday, limiting the cold front's impact on oil and gas
production.
"We're going to see a turnaround and temperatures will
recover across the upper and lower plains, by January
standards," said Paul Pastelok, senior meteorologist at
AccuWeather.
So far, major U.S. oil producers have only reported minor
effects on their operations.
Continental Resources, among the largest oil
producers in North Dakota's Bakken oil patch, said it
temporarily halted well completion operations in North Dakota,
which include fracking, a process that pumps a slurry of water,
sand and chemicals into wells.
Those operations are now resuming, according to Rick
Muncrief, Continental's senior vice president of operations.
Hess Corp, another major player in the Bakken, said
it does not foresee a "significant impact" on production
although oil trucking services have slowed because of icy road
conditions.
Analysts were bracing for worse-than-usual cuts in North
American oil production as the Arctic cold bore down on the
continent.
In Canada, temperatures in northern Alberta, home to
nation's vast oil sands, dropped as low as minus 36.4 degrees
Fahrenheit (minus 38 degrees Celsius) last week, pushing
Canadian heavy crude prices to five-month highs.
Oil sands projects are designed to run in weather as cold as
minus 50 degrees Celsius but temperature swings have fanned
concerns about production outages, according to traders and
analysts.
"It will warm up and then go zooming back down, and that
plays havoc with the way the unit is run," said Martin King,
analyst at FirstEnergy Capital.
South of the border, winters are especially brutal in North
Dakota. Although temperatures average about 13 F (minus 11 C)
between December and February, winter storms can send that
number well below 0 F (minus 18 C). Oil wells and feeder roads
are usually shut as storms deposit snow.
In December, a drop to minus 40 F (minus 40 C) in North
Dakota slowed some production, officials said. A year ago, a
winter storm dubbed "Gandolph" cut that month's oil production
by 4.2 percent, according to the North Dakota Industrial
Commission.
The National Weather Service has issued warnings for
life-threatening wind chills in western and central North
Dakota, the heartland of the oil boom, on Monday, with
temperatures as low as minus 40F (minus 40C) expected.
In Texas, the power grid operator has issued an emergency
alert as consumers cranked up their heaters to escape the cold
weather. In west Texas in early December, Pioneer Natural
Resources and other companies reported cuts in their oil
and gas output because of freezing temperatures.