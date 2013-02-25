UPDATE 1-Colorado snowstorm triggers blizzard warnings, slows air traffic

By Keith Coffman
DENVER Feb 24 A wind-driven snowstorm blanketed
eastern Colorado on Sunday, creating blizzard conditions on the
High Plains and prompting the cancellation of 200 flights in and
out of Denver International Airport, authorities said.
Governor John Hickenlooper ordered all non-essential state
workers to report to work two hours later than scheduled on
Monday to give Denver snow plow drivers more time to clear city
streets.
By early evening, 10 inches (25 cm) of snow had accumulated
in the Denver metropolitan area, as snowfall tapered off.
Blizzard conditions will remain through the night on the eastern
Colorado plains, weather forecasters said.
"It's still snowing out there and there's been a lot of
blowing and drifting that's made the roads tough," National
Weather Service meteorologist Brad Gimmestad said.
The Denver International Airport remained open but travelers
could expect delays of up to two hours as crews de-iced
departing aircraft and plowed the runways, said spokeswoman
Laura Coale. The airport typically handles about 1,500 flights
on a Sunday.
The Western region was pummeled while New England dodged
what forecasters had feared would become a major snowstorm for
the third consecutive weekend.
The New England storm blew further east and left much of the
region coping only with a slushy mix on Sunday.
Boston's Logan airport reported only minor delays, except
for flights to storm-socked Denver, and major regional utilities
NStar and National Grid reported only
scattered outages.
The snow was a welcome sight for farms in eastern Colorado,
which has been in the grip of a multi-year drought.
Areas south and east of Denver on the plains were under a
blizzard warning until 11 p.m. local time (0100 EST Monday), the
weather service said.
A deep, low-pressure system near the Four Corners borders of
Colorado, New Mexico, Arizona and Utah had stalled, dumping
heavy snow in eastern Colorado, the weather service's Jim Kalina
said.
"That setup makes it a snow event mostly for areas east of
the Continental Divide," Kalina said.
No road closures were in effect, although roads were snow
packed and icy throughout the state, said Mindy Crane,
spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of Transportation.
A snow plow was involved in an accident with another vehicle
near Empire, putting the motorist in the hospital, she said.
The storm front was forecast to move southeast out of
Colorado and into the Texas panhandle by Monday, the weather
service said.