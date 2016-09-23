版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 23日 星期五 22:47 BJT

Cargill Cedar Rapids, Iowa, soy plant closed after heavy rains- trade

Sept 23 Cargill Inc's soybean processing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is scheduled to be closed through next Wednesday due to flooding after heavy rains this week, trade sources said on Friday.

An Iowa grain merchant said the company was still buying soybeans and would reassess the closure on Monday and possibly adjust its operating schedule.

The company's Cedar Rapids grain facility has also stopped accepting corn deliveries due to floods in the area.

(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

