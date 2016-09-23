Cargill Cedar Rapids, Iowa, soy plant closed after heavy rains- trade

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Sept 23 Cargill Inc's soybean processing plant in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, is scheduled to be closed through next Wednesday due to flooding after heavy rains this week, trade sources said on Friday.
An Iowa grain merchant said the company was still buying soybeans and would reassess the closure on Monday and possibly adjust its operating schedule.
The company's Cedar Rapids grain facility has also stopped accepting corn deliveries due to floods in the area.
(Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.