UPDATE 5-Wall Street left with skeleton crews down as blizzard bears down

(Adds quotation, Citigroup branches closing, updates muni bond
delays)
By John McCrank and Richard Leong
NEW YORK Jan 26 A blizzard bearing down on New
York hollowed out Wall Street offices on Monday, leaving most
investment banks and fund managers with skeleton staffs as many
employees opted to work from home.
The storm, which threatens to dump up to 3 feet (90 cm) of
snow on the East Coast and disrupt travel for tens of millions
of people, prompted some retail banks to close branches in the
region, though major exchanges said they would remain open as
usual.
"No one will give me a medal for making it to work after a
five-hour commute," said Anurag Bhardwaj, a managing director
who works with hedge funds at Barclays Capital in New York, who
expected to work from home on Tuesday.
Big investment banks, which serve a broad array of clients
globally that were not hit by the storm, emphasized they were
open for business.
And some die-hards were looking for ways to get to the
office on Tuesday in a snowbound city.
"Most brokers down here have already gotten a room in the
city and mostly right downtown near the financial district,"
said Ken Polcari, director of the NYSE floor division at O'Neil
Securities in New York.
Stock exchanges including Intercontinental Exchange Inc's
New York Stock Exchange unit, Nasdaq OMX Group,
and BATS Global Markets said their exchanges were expected to
stay open for normal operating hours Monday and Tuesday.
The last time foul weather led to the closing of the stock
markets was in October 2012 when Superstorm Sandy hit the East
with flooding, punishing winds and widespread power outages.
Regulators asked the exchanges to revisit their business
continuity plans following that storm to prevent further
closures. NYSE and BATS have backup data centers in Chicago,
while Nasdaq's backup is in Ashburn, Virginia.
Heavy snowfall has led the NYSE to adjust its hours on
several occasions, but the last time the exchange was closed for
an entire day due to snow was on Feb. 10, 1969 when a storm
dumped 15 inches on New York.
But the kind of open outcry trading sessions that
predominated in that era have been largely superseded by
electronic exchanges, making it less necessary for large numbers
of market makers to gather on a physical trading floor.
Many Wall Street professionals said there was no reason for
them to come to work.
Jason Weisberg, a trader for Seaport Securities Corp, said
his clients were not working at all.
"The business I am in, we are not saving lives here and I'm
not driving a snow plow. I buy and sell stocks for my
customers," he said.
"There are 365 days of the year of which 200-plus are
trading days, I can miss a day. I'd like to think the world
would spin off its axis because of that, but common sense
dictates it is not going to," he added.
The U.S. Treasury rescheduled some government debt auctions
to avoid the worst of the weather, and in a separate series of
decisions, more than $1 billion of municipal bond sales were
postponed including a $1 billion general obligation debt sale
from Pennsylvania and a $12 million sale from cash-strapped
Atlantic City.
The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
recommended the domestic bond market remain open, and said it
expects markets to be open on Tuesday as well.
STAGNATION IN THE CITY
Retail banks, including Bank of America, Citigroup
Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co, and Wells Fargo
all said they would shut some area branches early and keep them
closed through Tuesday, though cash machines would remain open.
Some Chase branches on Long Island were being closed earlier
because of declarations of a state of emergency, a company
spokesman said.
Traders were keeping tabs on possible highway closures and
disruptions to buses and trains.
"We were told to go to skeletal staff before the afternoon,"
said Karl Haeling, a bond trader at Landesbank Baden-Wurttemberg
in New York. "Right now it's business as usual."
Alex Tarhini, a portfolio manager at a New York hedge fund,
said brokers he deals with were not planning to be in the office
at all on Tuesday even if markets were open, and planned to work
from home instead.
"I've personally had meetings come to a halt," he said. "I
had to move a local meeting to a Skype call today. The storm is
rightfully causing stagnation in the city as people prepare and
hide out inside."
The Depository Trust and Clearing Corp, which ensures that
U.S. stock, bond and mutual fund trades are paid and accounted
for, said it was suspending deposit, withdrawal and other
services for certificate-based securities for more than 24 hours
as a result of the storm. Services will close from 2:00 p.m.
Eastern Time on Monday through Tuesday, the DTCC said. Most
bonds and other securities today trade electronically without
physical delivery of certificates.
(Reporting by John McCrank, Chuck Mikolajczak and Richard
Leong; additional reporting by Lauren Tara LaCapra, Jed
Horowitz, Luciana Lopez, and David Henry; Editing by Christian
Plumb, Bernard Orr)