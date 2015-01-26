JPMorgan, BofA, Wells Fargo closing NYC branches early

NEW YORK Jan 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co,
Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co are
closing branches early in the New York City region on Monday,
spokespeople said, due to a snow storm that is expected to dump
feet of snow across the area. Here is what the banks said:
* JPMorgan closing about 1,000 branches early in New York
area due to weather-spokesman
* JPMorgan to close New York City area branches at 3 p.m.
Monday and keep closed through Tuesday-spokesman
* Some JPMorgan branches in Long Island were closed earlier
due to state of emergency declarations-spokesman
* Bank of America is closing branches in New York City's
snow-affected regions by 4 p.m. on Monday
* Bank of America is closing Long Island branches at 3 p.m.
on Monday due to snow-spokesman
* Bank of America branches in Connecticut and New Jersey may
need to close earlier as well-spokesman
* Wells Fargo is also closing 150 branches in New York and
Connecticut at 4 p.m. Monday-spokesman
* Wells Fargo plans to keep affected branches closed through
Tuesday due to snow-spokesman
(Reporting by David Henry and Peter Rudegeair; writing by
Lauren Tara LaCapra)