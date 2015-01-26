JPMorgan, BofA, Wells Fargo closing NYC branches early

NEW YORK Jan 26 JPMorgan Chase & Co, Bank of America Corp and Wells Fargo & Co are closing branches early in the New York City region on Monday, spokespeople said, due to a snow storm that is expected to dump feet of snow across the area. Here is what the banks said:

* JPMorgan closing about 1,000 branches early in New York area due to weather-spokesman

* JPMorgan to close New York City area branches at 3 p.m. Monday and keep closed through Tuesday-spokesman

* Some JPMorgan branches in Long Island were closed earlier due to state of emergency declarations-spokesman

* Bank of America is closing branches in New York City's snow-affected regions by 4 p.m. on Monday

* Bank of America is closing Long Island branches at 3 p.m. on Monday due to snow-spokesman

* Bank of America branches in Connecticut and New Jersey may need to close earlier as well-spokesman

* Wells Fargo is also closing 150 branches in New York and Connecticut at 4 p.m. Monday-spokesman

* Wells Fargo plans to keep affected branches closed through Tuesday due to snow-spokesman (Reporting by David Henry and Peter Rudegeair; writing by Lauren Tara LaCapra)