UPDATE 1-More than 1 million in US still without power 5 days after storm

WASHINGTON, July 4 More than 1 million homes and
businesses in a swath from Indiana to Virginia remained without
power on Wednesday, five days after deadly storms tore through
the region.
The outage meant no July 4 Independence Day holiday for
thousands of utility workers who scrambled to restore lingering
power outages.
Much of the damage to the power grid was blamed on last
weekend's rare "derecho," a big, powerful and long-lasting wind
storm that blew from the Midwest to the Atlantic Ocean.
Violent weekend storms and days of record heat have killed
at least 23 people in the United States since Friday. Some died
when trees fell on their homes and cars, and heat stroke killed
others.
Energy provider Dominion Virginia Power said emergency
crews were working around the clock to deal with 60,000 outages
for its customers throughout Virginia as of noon Wednesday.
Service for virtually all customers in Northern Virginia and
the Richmond metropolitan area who lost electric service because
of the storms should be restored by Friday night, said Daisy
Pridgen, a Dominion spokeswoman. In a few instances, work may
continue into Saturday where there was extreme damage, she said.
More than 5,000 people from 18 states and Canada were
working through the holiday, Rodney Blevins, a Dominion vice
president, said in a statement. The company said it had restored
power to about 90 percent of its 1 million customers who had
lost electric service because of the weekend storms, the biggest
non-hurricane outage in the company's history.
Much of the hardest-hit areas were to bake for another day
in scorching heat, with the National Weather Service forecasting
temperatures from 90 Fahrenheit (32 Celsius) to more than 100 F
(37.7 C) from the Midwest to the Atlantic Coast.
In Washington, about 5,000 customers of local power company
Pepco were still without power on Wednesday morning, and
the city was distributing food to people who were unable to cook
at home. Closer to 50,000 Pepco customers in suburban Maryland
were still in the dark.
But the region still most affected, however, was West
Virginia and the neighboring Blue Ridge Mountain section of
Virginia, accounting for close to half of the lingering outage.
In West Virginia, 174,960 of Appalachian Power's
half-million customers remain without electric
service, the company said in a noon update on Wednesday.
Just over the state line in the mountains of western
Virginia, 110,578 Appalachian clients remained blacked out, it
said.
"Crews are continuing to find additional damage to our
distribution and transmission facitilities," a statement on the
company's website said. It said additional crews from outside
the area will join restoration efforts as they become available.
More than 3,000 workers are dedicated to its effort in
Virginia and West Virginia, the company said. Other utilities
also pledged to keep crews working - some in 16-hour shifts -
until the electricity was restored.
Virginia's Arlington County, across the Potomac River from
Washington, still had 6,875 people without power as of 7 a.m,
said John Crawford, deputy director of the county's office of
emergency management.
Verizon services to the county's 911 emergency
communications center are "still not 100 percent stable," but
have been up and running for 48 hours without known incident, he
told Reuters.