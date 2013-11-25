UPDATE 1-U.S. winter storm threatens to snarl Thanksgiving travel

By Ian Simpson
WASHINGTON Nov 25 A major winter storm set to
hit the East Coast on Tuesday and Wednesday is threatening to
snarl millions of Thanksgiving travelers' holiday plans,
forecasters said on Monday.
The same storm that lashed New Mexico and the southern
Plains with snow and ice over the weekend will spread heavy rain
across the South before moving into the U.S. Northeast ahead of
the Thursday holiday, the National Weather Service said.
The Appalachian Mountains, West Virginia, western
Pennsylvania and northern New York could get 6 to 12 inches (15
to 30.5 cm) of snow on Wednesday before the storm moves into
western Maine on Thursday, weather service meteorologist Dan
Petersen said.
East of the snow front, the I-95 highway corridor from
Boston to New York could receive 2 to 3-1/2 inches (5 to 9 cm)
of rain, he said.
"The storm is going to occur from (Monday night) through
Wednesday, and it will be pretty much out of the area" by
Thursday, he said.
"Thanksgiving will be just blustery and chilly and windy
across the (Great) Lakes and Northeast."
Some 39 million people are expected to travel by road from
Wednesday to Sunday, centering around Thanksgiving Day, travel
group AAA said last week.
High winds could ground the giant character balloons in the
Macy's Inc Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York. City rules
bar the huge balloons from flying when sustained winds top 23
miles per hour (37 km per hour), and gusts exceed 34 mph (55
kph).
Freezing rain and bad weather from the Plains storm
contributed to the cancellation of 378 airline flights in the
United States on Monday, most of them at Dallas-Fort Worth
International Airport, according to FlightAware.com, which
tracks delays and cancellations.
The storm is combining with a cold front that dropped
temperatures to minus 3 Fahrenheit (minus 19.4C) at Saranac
Lake, New York, the coldest spot in the contiguous United States
on Monday morning.
New Hampshire's Supreme Court was briefly forced to close on
Monday because it had lost heat and electricity.
At least 13 people were killed in storm-related accidents
over the weekend in Oklahoma, Texas, California, New Mexico and
Arizona, according to NBCNews.com.