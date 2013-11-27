UPDATE 3-Heavy rain, snow in eastern U.S. thwarts some Thanksgiving travel

By Colleen Jenkins
Nov 27 A wintry blast of heavy rain, wind and
snow across the eastern United States disrupted Thanksgiving
travel plans on Wednesday for some of the millions of Americans
hitting the roads and taking to the skies on the busiest holiday
travel day of the year.
While the travel delays were not as bad as many had feared,
meteorologists warned that falling temperatures could create icy
road conditions for those who put off travel until Wednesday
night.
The wintry weather caused around 265 flight cancellations
and prompted delays at major airports along the East Coast,
including Boston's Logan Airport and New York's John F. Kennedy
International Airport and LaGuardia Airport, according to the
FlightAware.com tracking site.
Tim O'Heir, an audio professional working on a Broadway show
in New York, said his flight home to Dallas from LaGuardia
Airport was delayed by two hours.
"As long as it gets me there, I don't care," he said. "I'm
just worried because I got a $60 turkey in the fridge. And my
wife can't boil water."
Kenneth McIntyre said he had a hassle-free flight from
Minneapolis to the Philadelphia International Airport, where
delays were already being reported early in the day.
"It was so smooth, I didn't know there was anyone else
traveling," said McIntyre, who planned to spend the holiday with
relatives.
Travel conditions were expected to worsen later on
Wednesday, with a combination of precipitation and rapidly
falling temperatures resulting in slick roads, according to
AccuWeather.com meteorologist Bill Deger.
"Travel around some of the big cities by road could be a
little tricky if people wait until tonight," Deger said.
Rain was moderate to heavy in the Southeast, mid-Atlantic
region and Northeast on Wednesday, with light to moderate
snowfall from the southern Appalachians to western New York, the
National Weather Service said.
SNOW IN SOME AREAS
The National Weather Service said western Pennsylvania,
western New York and Vermont could get more than a foot (30.5
cm) of snow before skies cleared on Thursday. Flood watches were
in effect for eastern portions of the Northeast United States.
The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the nation's busiest
travel times, with 43 million Americans expected to make trips
this weekend, travel group AAA said.
Eight states along the Interstate 40 corridor connecting
North Carolina to California bolstered their patrol of the
2,555-mile highway on Wednesday with state troopers posted every
20 miles, part of an effort to help prevent traffic fatalities,
said Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Tracy Trott.
Some 37 percent of travelers will leave on Wednesday, making
it the year's busiest single day of holiday travel, AAA said.
That travel forecast was expected to hold true despite the
stormy conditions, AAA spokeswoman Heather Hunter said.
"With the storm we expect some people may have shifted their
dates, leaving earlier to get ahead of it," she said.
The giant character balloons in the Macy's
Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York may be grounded if the winds
are too strong. City regulations prohibit flying the huge
balloons when sustained winds top 23 miles per hour (37 km per
hour), and gusts exceed 34 mph (55 kph).
The National Weather Service predicted on Wednesday that New
York City would be sunny and breezy on Thursday, with winds up
to 24 mph (38 kph) and gusts as high as 40 mph (64 kph).
Gusting winds toppled a tractor-trailer on Interstate-77 in
Virginia on Wednesday, slowing traffic that otherwise had been
flowing briskly, according to an employee at the welcome center
in Lambsburg by the Virginia-North Carolina state line.
Travelers were in good spirits and eager to arrive at their
destinations, said Tonja Koger, the center's tourism relations
manager.
"They're ready to get to grandma's Thanksgiving," she said.