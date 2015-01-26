UPDATE 6-U.S. East Coast braces for 'historic' blizzard on Monday

(Updates Southwest Airlines cancellation count in paragraph 8)
By Luc Cohen
NEW YORK Jan 25 A swath of the U.S. East Coast
from Philadelphia to New York City to Maine braced for a
potentially historic blizzard on Monday expected to dump as much
as 3 feet (90 cm) of snow and snarl transportation for tens of
millions of people.
The National Weather Service (NWS) on Sunday issued a
blizzard warning for the northern section of the East Coast from
Monday afternoon until Tuesday, placing states from New Jersey
to Indiana under winter storm watches and advisories. Airlines
canceled hundreds of flights ahead of the storm.
"This could be the biggest snowstorm in the history of this
city," New York Mayor Bill de Blasio told a news conference,
saying the snowfall could reach up to 3 feet.
De Blasio told residents of America's financial capital and
most populous city to stay off the roads and to "prepare for
something worse than we have seen before."
The biggest snowfall on record in New York City came during
the storm of Feb. 11-12, 2006, dropping 26.9 inches (68 cm),
according to the city's Office of Emergency Management.
The NWS called the approaching system a "crippling and
potentially historic blizzard," with many areas along the East
Coast expected to be blanketed by 12 inches to 24 inches (30-60
cm) of snow. The New York City area could be the hardest hit,
with lashing winds and snowfall of 30 inches (76 cm) or more in
some suburbs.
Delta Air Lines said on Sunday it was canceling 600
flights because of the blizzard warning for the East Coast,
while United Airlines will cancel all Tuesday flights at
airports in New York, Boston and Philadelphia. The carrier will
limit operations beginning on Monday night at Newark, LaGuardia
and John F. Kennedy airports in the New York area, a spokeswoman
said.
Southwest Airlines said Sunday evening it would
cancel more than 130 of 3,410 flights scheduled for Monday due
to the storm, an increase from its earlier plan to cancel about
20 flights.
American Airlines said cancellation plans would not
be finalized until Monday morning but that it expected "quite a
few" flights to be affected. Flight-tracking website
Flightaware.com showed 637 flights canceled for Monday as of
Sunday evening.
Cities along the heavily populated East Coast had snow plows
and trucks on standby to dispense road salt. Shoppers emptied
out many stores, stocking up on essentials.
"People have been coming in since this morning, buying rock
salt and shovels," said Michael Harris, who works at the Ace
Hardware store in Wading River, New York.
The Philadelphia Streets Department said on its Facebook
page that crews were preparing for a "messy Monday morning
commute." The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation told
travelers to postpone travel if necessary and carry emergency
kits if they do go out.
The Connecticut Department of Transportation will have its
entire fleet of snow plows, including 12 loader-mounted
snowblowers, prepared to deploy, the governor's office said.
