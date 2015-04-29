Weight Watchers founder, 91, dies in Florida

| MIAMI, April 29
MIAMI, April 29 The 91-year-old founder of
weight loss company Weight Watchers International Inc.,
Jean Nidetch, died of natural causes early on Wednesday, a
company spokeswoman said.
Nidetch struggled with weight throughout her life and
founded the now wildly popular program in the early 1960s in her
apartment in Queens, New York. She had most recently been living
in Boca Raton, Florida.
By 1963 Nidetch's meetings, which emphasized personal
responsibility and physical activity along with a fish-heavy
diet, outgrew her apartment.
"The first official Weight Watchers meeting was actually
over a movie theater in Queens," former CEO David Kirchoff told
CNN in a 2013 interview.
As Nidetch's program and meeting became ubiquitous she
became a bona fide celebrity. Singer Jennifer Hudson and former
professional basketball player Charles Barkley were among the
millions of members who shed pounds through the program. The
pair went on to star in the company's television ads.
Today more than 36,000 Weight Watchers meetings take place
through franchisees across the world, according spokeswoman
Jenny Zimmerman. The company also sells customized meals and
subscriptions to online weight management products.
Weight Watchers was purchased by H.J. Heinz Company in 1978.
The company was later acquired by Luxembourg-based Artal Group
S.A. and was taken public in 2001.
(Editing by David Adams and Sandra Maler)