版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 28日 星期四 00:55 BJT

US Coast Guard responds to report of wellhead leak off Louisiana

Feb 27 The U.S. Coast Guard was responding to a report that a crewboat struck an inactive wellhead off the Louisiana coast, and that the platform was discharging an oily-water mixture of an unknown quantity, the agency said on Wednesday.

It said reports indicated a 42-foot (13-metre) crewboat, the Sea Raider, had struck a wellhead owned by Swift Energy on Tuesday evening, and that the energy company had said the wellhead was shut down in 2007.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐