U.S. Senators seek Labor Dept probe of Wells Fargo over wage, hour violations

WASHINGTON, Sept 22 Eight U.S. senators asked the Labor Department on Thursday to launch a probe into whether Wells Fargo may have violated wage and hour laws by failing to pay overtime to tellers and sales representatives who worked late to meet sales quotas.

The request comes after Wells Fargo earlier this month was ordered to pay $190 million to settle civil charges alleging its employees had set up 2 million fake accounts in customers' names without their knowledge or consent.

