Massey ex-CEO pleads not guilty in fatal W. Virginia mine blast

BECKLEY, W.Va. Nov 20 A former chief executive
of Massey Energy Co pleaded not guilty on Thursday to charges he
violated federal mine safety laws before a 2010 explosion that
killed 29 miners in West Virginia, the worst U.S. mine disaster
in four decades.
Donald Blankenship, who headed Massey from 2000 to 2010, was
released on a $5 million cash bond after a hearing in U.S.
District Court. Trial was set for Jan. 26.
"Not guilty," Blankenship told Magistrate Clarke Van
Dervort. He appeared relaxed during the hearing, glancing at
families of victims in court, chatting freely with his attorney
and draping an arm over a chair back.
Blankenship was ordered to turn over his passport. His
travel was restricted to the federal court's district in West
Virginia and to Washington and Pike County, Kentucky.
Blankenship has "substantial motive and means to flee," Van
Dervort said. Both sides are under a judicial gag order.
A federal grand jury charged Blankenship last week with four
criminal counts stemming from the April 5, 2010, blast at
Massey's Upper Big Branch mine.
Blankenship faces a maximum 31 years in prison if convicted
on all charges. The now-closed mine was about 40 miles south of
Charleston, the state capital.
Massey was bought in 2011 by Alpha Natural Resources Inc
for about $7 billion. Alpha Natural was not accused of
wrongdoing.
According to the indictment, from January 2008 to April 2010
Blankenship knew about and could have stopped hundreds of safety
law violations occurring each year at Upper Big Branch.
Blankenship allegedly conspired to tip off workers about
inspections so they could cover up violations. The indictment
also said that after the explosion, he misled the Securities and
Exchange Commission about Massey's safety practices.
Blankenship is charged with conspiring to violate mine
safety standards, conspiring to impede mine safety officials,
making false statements to the SEC and securities fraud.
According the indictment, Blankenship, a powerful advocate
for the coal industry, received $17.8 million in compensation in
2009.
In December 2011, Alpha Natural agreed to pay $209 million
to settle criminal and civil charges over the explosion,
including $1.5 million to each family of the miners who died.
Former mine superintendent Gary May pleaded guilty to a
conspiracy charge. He was sentenced in January 2013 to 21 months
in prison.
(Editing by Ian Simpson and Dan Grebler)