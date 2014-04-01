West Virginia bill signed to regulate storage tanks after spill

April 1 West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin
on Tuesday signed a bill regulating above-ground chemical
storage tanks, a measure prompted by a spill in January that
tainted water supplies for some 300,000 people.
The new law requires above-ground tanks in critical areas
near public water supplies to be registered with the state
Department of Environmental Protection, which will perform
annual inspections.
"The Elk River chemical spill has made us all - in our
communities and across our nation - take a closer look at our
infrastructure, especially in areas of critical concern around
our waterways," said Tomblin, a Democrat, in a statement.
The Jan. 9 spill of 4-methylcyclohexane methanol, or crude
MCHM, into the Elk River at the state capital Charleston
prompted West Virginia to ban some 300,000 people from drinking
or bathing in tap water. The ban lasted up to 10 days for some
residents.
The spill from a Freedom Industries tank occurred about a
mile (1.6 km) upriver from the area's main water plant, West
Virginia American Water, a unit of American Water Works Company
Inc. Crude MCHM is used in coal processing.
The new law calls for the Bureau for Public Health to
contact federal agencies to help assess potential long-term
health effects associated with the spill.
The bill also requires West Virginia American Water to
install an early monitoring system at its Elk River plant. It
also says water utilities must have a written plan for spills in
the water supply.
