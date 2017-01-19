版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2017年 1月 20日 星期五 01:36 BJT

Western Union settles U.S. money laundering allegations for $586 mln

WASHINGTON Jan 19 Western Union agreed to pay $586 million to settle allegations that it failed to prevent criminals from using its service for money laundering and fraud, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement on Thursday. (Reporting by Joel Schectman and Diane Bartz; editing by Grant McCool)
