Highmark closes $604 mln buyout of West Penn Allegheny bondholders

April 29 Insurer Highmark Inc. on Monday
completed a $604.2 million bondholder buyout of troubled West
Penn Allegheny Health System at 87.5 cents on the dollar.
The buyout, in which Highmark acquired just over
85 percent of the outstanding principal amount of West Penn's
municipal bonds, came as Pennsylvania insurance regulators
announced their approval of the merger on Monday.
With additional investments in Pittsburgh's West Penn of
about $475 million, the price tag was nearly $1.1 billion.
Highmark is one of the 10 biggest U.S. health insurers.
A previous deal fell apart, landing West Penn and Highmark
briefly in court and raising the specter of a possible
bankruptcy filing to cut West Penn's $710 million of debt.
A state judge blocked West Penn from seeking alternate
corporate suitors, and the two sides resumed negotiations, along
with bondholders.
A new deal was announced in January but still needs approval
from state insurance regulators.
The new agreement also marks the launch of Allegheny Health
Network. Highmark officials said in a conference call with
reporters that it will be one of the largest health care systems
in the United States to integrate physician groups, medical care
delivery and financing through an insurer.
A major regional healthcare system, West Penn grew out of
the remains of another healthcare system that went bankrupt in
1998.
All three major Wall Street credit rating agencies have cut
West Penn's credit rating deeper into junk territory since
November, after its original alliance with Highmark dissolved.
Regulators approved the deal under certain conditions,
including that Highmark make regular financial disclosures and
that it not enter an exclusive contract with its health care
providers. It also must file a "corrective action plan" if West
Penn loses money.