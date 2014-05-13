UPDATE 3-Coal mine collapse in West Virginia kills two miners

(Adds company statement, ages of miners, explanation of
BECKLEY, W.Va. May 13 A West Virginia coal mine
collapsed, killing two miners during an operation that had been
one of the most hazardous in the industry, officials and the
company said on Tuesday.
A "ground failure" caused the Patriot Coal Corp's
Brody Mine No. 1 to collapse at about 8:30 p.m. on Monday,
trapping two miners, the federal Mine Safety and Health
Administration said in a statement.
The miners, both from West Virginia, were identified as Eric
Legg, 48, of Twilight and Gary Hensley, 46, of Chapmanville. The
men's bodies have been recovered.
"We express our deepest sympathies to Eric's and Gary's
families, friends and co-workers," Mike Day, Patriot's executive
vice president for operations, said in a statement.
He said the St. Louis-based company was cooperating with
state and federal regulators investigating the accident.
Patriot said the incident took place as workers were
carrying out retreat mining, which involves mining coal and
leaving pillars behind to support the mine roof. When mining is
completed, the pillars are collapsed and removed.
From 2003 to 2007, seven U.S. miners were killed in retreat
mining, but the number fell to zero from 2008 to 2012, Mine
Safety data shows.
The Brody mine is part of the Wells Mining Complex near
Wharton, in West Virginia's Boone County.
Mine Safety data for the Brody mine shows that the rate of
days lost because of accidents there has been above the national
average since 2006. (here)
The two deaths raised the number of U.S. coal mining
fatalities this year to five, and there were 20 in 2013,
according to Mine Safety data.
Those numbers spiked to 48 in 2010, when 29 miners were
killed in an explosion at West Virginia's Upper Big Branch Mine.
West Virginia is one of the biggest U.S. producers of coal
and leads states in coal-mining deaths, Mine Safety numbers
show. Before Monday's accident, the state recorded 124 deaths
since 2003, about 39 percent of the U.S. total.
The Brody Mine averaged 262 underground workers in the first
quarter of this year, data show.
Separately, Patriot said on Monday it was temporarily idling
its Highland mine complex near Henderson, Kentucky. It cited a
structural failure that damaged part of the Camp Preparation
Plant last week.
