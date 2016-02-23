CME Group to add grain quality data for CBOT wheat, oats deliveries

CHICAGO Feb 23 The CME Group, parent of the Chicago Board of Trade, said on Tuesday it will being publishing additional information on grain delivered against CBOT wheat and oats futures, effective immediately.

For wheat, the exchange said it will publish the level of vomitoxin, a plant fungus, listed on wheat shipping certificates, which are receipts for delivery.

The exchange will also specify whether CBOT oats deliveries were graded as "slightly weathered."

The information will appear in CME's daily "issues and stops" report on CBOT grain deliveries. The first notice day for deliveries against CBOT March futures is Monday. (Reporting by Julie Ingwersen; Editng by Steve Orlofsky)