UPDATE 2-Japan, S.Korea block certain U.S. wheat varieties over GMO concerns

(Adds comments from South Korean flour millers, trader)
By P.J. Huffstutter
CHICAGO Aug 1 Japan and South Korea have both
taken steps to block certain imports of U.S. wheat after
unapproved genetically-modified (GMO) plants from Monsanto Co
seeds were found growing in Washington state, a
spokeswoman for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said
on Monday.
Japan's Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Forestry said
it will suspend purchases of all Western White wheat from the
United States for food use, and all purchases of Western White
wheat from the U.S. West Coast, but not from the Gulf, for feed
use until it can start testing incoming shipments, according to
the USDA.
Japan has also suspended distribution of all previously
purchased U.S. wheat until testing is established. It is the
first time Japan has blocked U.S. wheat imports since mid-2013,
when a different strain of GMO wheat - also developed by
Monsanto, but never commercially released - was found on a farm
in Oregon.
South Korea has suspended clearance of U.S. wheat for food
use, the USDA said. South Korea, the fifth-largest market for
U.S. wheat, had already said it would step up quarantine
measures for U.S. milling and feed wheat shipments.
After the discovery of the U.S. GMO wheat, the Korea Flour
Mills Industrial Association, South Korea's flour milling
industry group, said they are awaiting the test results from the
South Korean food ministry.
"It seems South Korea may not rush to look for alternative
sources of U.S. White wheat, as it has enough wheat stocks,"
said a Seoul-based grain trader who asked not to be identified.
In 2013, some Asian countries along with Japan halted U.S.
western white wheat imports for months. In 2014, another group
of biotech wheat plants - also developed by Monsanto - were
discovered near a Montana State University crop research
facility.
Since then, Japan and other wheat importers regularly test
shipments of U.S. wheat for biotech traits.
Japan expects to lift its new restriction once it has a
system in place to test grain for the new GMO trait seen in the
Washington state wheat plants, the USDA said.
"We knew they (Japan and South Korea) were going to be
cautious about this until they had the test in hand," said Steve
Mercer, spokesman for trade group U.S. Wheat Associates.
The USDA expects the latest suspensions to end quickly
because testing supplies, which include wheat samples sent by
Monsanto, should arrive in Japan and South Korea in the next few
days, the USDA spokeswoman said.
U.S. federal and state agriculture officials have confirmed
an inquiry is under way to figure out how the 22 unapproved GMO
wheat plants came to be growing in an unplanted Washington state
farm field.
(Reporting By P.J. Huffstuter; Additional Reporting by Jane
Chung in SEOUL; Editing by G Crosse and Christian Schmollinger)