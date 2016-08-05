版本:
Quarantined Washington state wheat tests negative for GMO -USDA

Aug 5 The U.S. Department of Agriculture said Friday that no genetically modified (GMO) wheat has been found in a Washington state farm's crop tested after an unapproved biotech variety was discovered growing there in June.

The quarantined grain will be allowed to enter the marketplace, the USDA said. (Reporting by Karl Plume in Chicago; Editing by Sandra Maler)

