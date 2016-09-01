Japan says resuming U.S. white wheat purchase

TOKYO, Sept 1 Japan's Ministry of Agriculture
has resumed buying U.S. white wheat after a trade halt following
the discovery of unapproved genetically modified (GMO) wheat in
July, it said on Thursday.
GMO wheat developed by Monsanto Co, not approved by
federal regulators, was found growing in a Washington state
field, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said in late
July.
That prompted Japan to take steps to block certain imports
of U.S. wheat, suspending purchases of Western White wheat from
Washington state for food use, and purchases of Western White
wheat from the U.S. West Coast for feed use.
But Japan resumed purchase procedures on Thursday, by
conducting its first tender since late July, a ministry
spokesman said.
Japan, which had also suspended distribution of previously
purchased U.S. wheat since July 29, has also resumed
distribution late last month after a testing method has been
established.
"We will continue buying U.S. wheat as long as it is proven
negative in tests," the ministry spokesman said.
(Reporting by Ami Miyazaki, writing by Yuka Obayashi, editing
by William Hardy)