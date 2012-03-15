UPDATE 1-Iran buys US wheat again, trade set to grow

* USDA confirms 60,000-tonne US wheat sale to Iran
* Total US sales to date to Iran seen at 400,000 T
* More deals expected as Iran sought offers this week
By Karl Plume
March 15 Iran has purchased 60,000 tonnes
of U.S. wheat, the U.S. government said on Thursday,
raising the two-week tally to 180,000 tonnes, which industry
sources said reopened grain trade ties between the two countries
embroiled in a stand-off over Tehran's nuclear ambitions.
Iran's purchases of U.S. wheat this year are its first in
three years, and the sources said the OPEC member was close to
completing purchases of another 220,000 tonnes to be shipped as
early as April, and in talks with exporters to buy another
undisclosed amount.
The price tag for the 400,000 tonnes -- 180,000 confirmed
and 220,000 yet to be formally declared -- could be around $160
million, export sources said.
Prices were believed to be above world market prices by
around $25 to $30 per tonne to account for the greater risk
shipping grain to the volatile region.
Trade sources said grain giants Cargill Inc. and
Bunge Ltd were the likely suppliers to Iran, but the two
companies declined to comment.
The two companies were also major sellers of wheat to Iran
three years ago when Iran, normally self-sufficient in wheat,
imported nearly 7 million tonnes on the world market, including
1.8 million tonnes from the United States.
Iran has purchased some 2 million tonnes of wheat from
several origins since February as it stockpiles food in response
to tough new sanctions aimed at containing its nuclear program.
"If they need something really quick and reliable, the U.S.
is there to do it," said a U.S. wheat trader, asking not to be
named.
"You can only get so many cargoes out of Brazil or Germany
quickly. Russia obviously still has some logistical issues and
if they want more, and they want it in April or May at the
latest, they're going to have to come to the U.S.," he said.
LARGE APPETITE FOR WHEAT
Wheat traders said they were not surprised that Iran was
seeking grain from its arch rival, but were impressed by the
size of Tehran's appetite for imported grain and urgency of that
need.
"They seem to be taking hundreds of thousands of tonnes a
week. If that's the case and we repeat 2008, if they buy 7
million tonnes of wheat, this is going to be a huge deal for the
market," said another wheat trader, citing the last time when a
drought-reduced wheat crop prompted Iran to book U.S. wheat.
He cited a recent Iranian purchase from another origin that
was booked then began loading within a few days.
Global wheat stocks are hovering near record levels, but
supplies in major exporting countries in position to be shipped
quickly were far less abundant, traders said.
Iranian imports could top 5 million tonnes this year, with
the majority of that by the end of May, they said.
"They are scaling up imports because of fears of poor crops
due to severely dry weather in the region. Expectations for
seasonal output have been reduced, and inventory levels have
come off," said Shelly Goldberg, director of global resources
and commodities strategy at research company Roubini Global
Economics in New York.
The United States has imposed sanctions hitting Iran's oil
trade and central bank to pressure Tehran to shutter its nuclear
program, which Iran says is for peaceful purposes. A U.S.
advisory group said last month that the sanctions are squeezing
Iran's oil exports even before they take effect in June.
The sanctions are making it increasingly difficult for the
country to pay for staple foods, causing hardship for its 74
million people. The wheat sales are approved under a
humanitarian authorization from the Treasury Department to
ensure food and other needed items reach the Iranian people.
Iran also has approached Pakistan and India and has bought
wheat from Russia, Germany, Canada, Brazil and Australia in
recent months in an effort to build its food stores.