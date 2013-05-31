USDA goes sleuthing to crack biotech wheat mystery

* Three labs agree GM wheat in Oregon was Monsanto's
* Weeks of quiet field work, complex tests before bombshell
news
* Investigation continues into source of the wheat
By Charles Abbott
WASHINGTON, May 30 After an alert a month ago, a
team of U.S. plant detectives methodically began to gather
evidence for what would lead to a jarring announcement for the
farm world - that genetically modified wheat, not approved for
cultivation anywhere in the world, was growing in Oregon.
The rogue wheat turned out to be a strain developed by
biotechnology giant Monsanto Co. more than a decade ago
and abandoned in the face of worldwide opposition to genetically
modified (GM) wheat. Final field tests on the strain had
concluded in 2005.
U.S. Department of Agriculture scientists had to work back
to those days and work quickly. At stake was the $8 billion a
year U.S. wheat export business and a lot of buyers who recoil
at the idea of GM crops, in part due to pressure from consumers.
A team of nine investigators from USDA's Animal and Plant
Health Inspection Service (APHIS), which oversees biotech crops,
was sent to the U.S. Pacific Northwest to conduct interviews,
collect samples and gather records - attempting to unravel the
mystery of how a long forgotten, unapproved grain appeared when
no seeds were believed to be available.
The process started to unfold in late April when a farmer in
northeastern Oregon found unwanted "volunteer" wheat seedlings
in a field that was held fallow this year after being planted to
winter wheat in 2012.
Surprisingly, some of the wheat sprouts survived after the
farmer sprayed them with glyphosate, a powerful, widely used
weed killer often branded as Monsanto's Roundup Ready.
The farmer, whose name was not disclosed, sent leaf samples
to Oregon State University, where they arrived on April 30.
Tests by a team that included crop geneticist Carol
Mallory-Smith, a professor in the department of crop and soil
science, indicated the wheat was glyphosate-resistant. She
contacted USDA on May 3, a Friday, to relate the findings.
By the following Monday, USDA had two investigators at work
in Oregon. The team grew over the ensuing weeks to nine members
"to work quickly and carefully to cover as much ground each day
to determine what we are dealing with, how it got there and
where it might have gone," said APHIS spokesman Ed Curlett.
Michael Firko, acting deputy APHIS administrator, told a
news conference on Wednesday the investigation remains active in
several western U.S. states, though he would not say which ones.
Monsanto conducted field tests on GM wheat in 17 states from
1998 to 2005, including trials in Oregon between 1999 and 2001.
To pin down the origin of the wheat, USDA extracted DNA from
the tissue of wheat plants collected by its investigators from
the Oregon field, and sent material to three facilities.
Two USDA laboratories were part of the tests, one in
Gastonia, North Carolina, run by the Agricultural Marketing
Service and the other, part of the grain inspection service, in
Kansas City.
"These labs have the equipment and expertise to develop and
run tests to confirm or deny the presence of (genetically
modified) DNA," Curlett said.
The third lab, an unnamed outside contractor, conducted full
genome testing of the samples. Monsanto was notified of the
investigation in early May and provided the procedures and
methods to test for their trait, known as MON71800.
All three labs "confirmed the presence of GE material in the
wheat samples that matches the GE trait developed by Monsanto
for glyphosate tolerance in wheat," said USDA.
USDA termed the tests complicated and time-consuming. It was
not until late May that it had "absolute confirmation" of what
it found in Oregon - at which point USDA took steps to limit the
fallout.
Top U.S. officials called major overseas trading partners to
brief them. USDA held conference calls with major domestic farm
and trade groups, and a hastily-convened press conference.
But while the investigators pinned it down to GM wheat from
Monsanto, they don't have the answers about how it got to that
Oregon field and whether it might be present elsewhere.
Right now, they say they have no idea how long this
investigation will take.