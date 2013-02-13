UPDATE 2-White House wants $2 bln to give cleaner transport a boost

* Plan announced in State of the Union speech
* Would require congressional action
* Much smaller than action taken in Obama's first term
* White House says proposal has bipartisan, industry support
By Patrick Rucker
WASHINGTON, Feb 13 President Barack Obama wants
Congress to create a $2 billion clean-energy transportation fund
using fees paid by oil and gas producers on federal lands, the
White House said Wednesday, expanding a plan announced in
Obama's State of the Union address.
"This $2 billion investment will support research into a
range of cost-effective technologies - like advanced vehicles
that run on electricity, homegrown biofuels and domestically
produced natural gas - (and) will be funded by revenue generated
from federal oil and gas development," according to a White
House outline of the initiative.
The size of the fund pales in comparison to a similar
initiative Obama backed in his first term, though.
Between 2009 and 2011, the U.S. Department of Energy
extended nearly $9 billion in loans to automakers to support
cleaner vehicle technologies. Those included a $5.9 billion loan
to Ford Motor Company to upgrade facilities and raise the
fuel efficiency of its cars.
The new program's aim would be "shifting our cars and trucks
off oil," a White House document said, while also saying that
the United States would continue to rely on "responsibly
produced oil and natural gas."
Obama said in Tuesday night's address that his
administration would promote a shift from carbon fuels to
emissions-free energy sources that do not promote global
warming.
The White House document called on Congress to establish an
"Energy Security Trust" that would be administered by the Energy
Department.
The five-page memo, entitled "President Obama's blueprint
for a clean and secure energy future," touted the
administration's "all of the above" strategy that meshes
expanded oil and gas production with clean energy investments.
The plan for an Energy Security Trust resembles a proposal
from Alaska's Lisa Murkowski, the senior Republican on the
Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee.
Getting cross-party support would be key to passing
legislation to make Obama's proposal a reality.
"I intend to get to work on this as soon as possible,"
Murkowski said in a statement on Wednesday.
Republicans like Murkowski would likely want the White House
to expand energy drilling as a price for their support - a
concession that would not sit well with some Democrats.
The plan could also struggle at a time of tight budgets
since money going into the trust would divert funds otherwise
bound for the U.S. Treasury.
The size of the proposed fund would also be dwarfed by the
2009 federal stimulus that provided $27.2 billion for energy
efficiency and renewable energy research and investment.
Some of that money backed the Department of Energy loan
guarantee program that aided failed solar panel maker Solyndra.
Still, the plan was applauded by energy security groups that
said it was a way to loosen U.S. dependence on oil suppliers in
the Middle East.
Secure America's Future Energy, an advocate for domestic
energy production, said the president's plan could chip away at
the military's reliance on foreign fuel.
"That dependence is a true vulnerability," retired U.S.
Marine Corps General James Conway said in a conference call to
promote the Energy Security Trust.
The Pentagon is the nation's largest fuel buyer.