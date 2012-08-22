White House says hiring push for vets, military families tops target

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Aug 22 An Obama administration
program to encourage businesses to hire and train U.S. military
veterans and their spouses has exceeded its target and helped
secure work for 125,000 people, the White House said on
Wednesday.
The jobs initiative, called "Joining Forces," which was
unveiled more than a year ago, has already topped its original
goal of providing employment aid for 100,000 by the end of 2013,
first lady Michelle Obama said in a speech announcing new
participation by U.S. companies.
"These companies are not making these commitments just
because it's the right thing to do - which it is - they're doing
this because it's the smart thing to do for their bottom lines,"
Obama told Navy personnel and their spouses at Naval Station
Mayport in Jacksonville, Florida.
President Barack Obama launched the jobs initiative in April
2011 in a bid to help military families and returning service
members find work in a tight labor market. The effort is part of
his outreach to the military community that has picked up steam
with the November election looming.
National polls show a weak economy and stubbornly high
employment are voters' top concerns and a threat to Obama's
re-election.
The first lady has spearheaded the program alongside Jill
Biden, the wife of Vice President Joe Biden.
The White House has said the hiring push helped the
unemployment rate for Iraq- and Afghanistan-era veterans fall to
9.5 percent in June from 13.3 percent a year earlier. That
remains above the national average jobless rate of 8.3 percent
as of July.
Announcing new commitments from businesses in the election
battleground state of Florida, the first lady said companies had
now committed to hire or train an additional 250,000 veterans
and military spouses by 2014. That number includes job support
for at least 50,000 military spouses.
She said the jobs effort had been particularly helpful for
those military families that experienced moves across state
lines due to military transfers.
The White House jobs initiative is designed to recruit
businesses, community and charitable groups to link up with
military families. The program does not offer federal money, but
instead relies on companies to take on job recruitment measures
as public service ventures.
"We're not going to stop until all our veterans know that
when they hit the job market, their skills will be rewarded,"
the first lady said.
She noted more than 2,000 businesses already had committed
to hiring or training military veterans and spouses, including
DuPont and Pacific Gas and Electric Company .