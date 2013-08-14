Desire for wild spaces ignites U.S. fire insurance hazard

* Americans increasingly seek out "wildland-urban" areas
* 1995 ruling held private property, natural resources equal
* More firefighting resources go to protecting homes
By Matt Haldane
WASHINGTON, Aug 14 The summer of 2013 has been
another severe fire season for the United States, a trend that
has insurance companies bracing for a new normal: higher rates
of property damage as Americans move to wildfire-prone areas in
ever greater numbers.
The deaths of 19 firefighters in Arizona's Yarnell Hill fire
in June, the biggest such loss since 1933, shocked the nation
and was the most visible evidence to date of a general trend of
rising threats to lives as well as property.
The insurance industry has seen a dramatic upward trend in
fire-related property losses in recent decades, according to
data from the Insurance Information Institute.
Wildfires in the United States accounted for $13.7 billion
in total economic losses and $7.9 billion in insured losses from
2002 through 2011. That is a spike from the prior decade, which
saw $6.8 billion in economic losses and $1.7 billion in insured
losses.
Federal government spending has also sharply risen as
firefighters must dedicate more time to wildfire suppression.
Numerous factors are involved, including longer fire seasons
tied by some to climate change, logging and diminished fire
prevention funds that have allowed the build-up of flammable
fuel, turning some communities into fire-season tinderboxes.
The biggest culprit though, according to many experts, is
the rapid increase in development in areas where wilderness
meets human development.
As the population has increased, so has the appeal of living
in areas away from cities.
"It's definitely something we've been seeing more and more
in recent years as cities get congested," said Nicole Farr, a
spokeswoman for the Arizona Insurance Council, a group that
represents the state's insurance industry.
Between 2000 and 2010, 10 million new homes were built in
wildland-urban interface (WUI) areas in which residences either
border or are built on land prone to wildfires.
Those homes in WUI areas accounted for two-thirds of all
homes built in the United States during that time, according to
research jointly conducted by the U.S. Forest Service,
University of Wisconsin and Oregon State University.
Nationwide, more than 47 million homes, or 36 percent,
reside in the WUI, which is 10 percent of the country's area,
the research showed.
Some insurance companies are striking back with stricter
rules for obtaining homeowner's insurance, which often includes
wildfire damage, for those living in high-risk areas.
"More and more, these communities that are in these
fire-prone areas are growing," Farr said. "That is creating
these more costly wildfires because people are living in these
areas."
The most common goal of the new rules is to incentivize or
require homeowners to create "defensible spaces," an area around
the house cleared of debris and overhanging branches that could
contribute to fire spreading to a house.
State Farm, the largest home insurer in the country, has
started reassessing high-risk properties in specific western
states as they come up for policy renewal and making
recommendations for defensible spaces. In some cases, according
to the company, fewer than 1 percent of people decline to modify
their property and discontinue their insurance policy.
"Most people take great pride in their property," said State
Farm spokeswoman Angela Thorpe. "They're interested in
mitigating their fire risk."
Farr said the Arizona insurance industry has always been
conscious of wildfire risk. She could not say how policies may
have changed recently but areas deemed to be higher risk were
likely to see higher rates.
Carole Walker, executive director of the Rocky Mountain
Insurance Information Association, said people in some areas of
Colorado might be left high and dry.
"If people are moving into a class-10 (high-risk area)...
they're basically in no man's land," Walker said. "It may be
difficult for you to find insurance."
PRESSURE TO PROTECT PROPERTY
The development of wildfire-prone areas is also driving up
government spending on fire containment, according to a paper
from Headwaters Economics, a Bozeman, Montana, research group
that focuses on land management decisions in the western United
States.
The research, published in June, highlighted a 1995 policy
change by the U.S. Departments of Agriculture and the Interior
that made protecting private property and natural resources
equal in priority after the protection of human life.
"The political reality is that protecting people's homes is
given priority over protecting lands and resources ... (and)
structures adjacent to federal lands can significantly alter
fire control strategies and raise costs," the group said.
In the 1990s, average federal spending on wildfire
suppression was less than $1 billion per year, according to
Headwaters Economics. That has ballooned to more than $3 billion
since 2002 and does not account for state spending, estimated at
another $1 billion to $2 billion a year.
Chris Mehl, a policy director with Headwaters Economics,
said reforming the 1995 policy on private property could be one
way to reduce WUI growth, by conveying to property owners that
once residents in the path of a wildfire are evacuated, their
property might not be protected.
Questions remain for insurance agencies about the best way
to reform wildfire coverage. So far, losses to wildfires have
been far eclipsed by losses from other natural disasters, but
that's a cold comfort for companies that see increases in risk.
Mehl said insurers are currently grappling with the question
of whether damages from wildfires could eventually rival those
of other natural disasters, and how effectively they can
mitigate potential losses.
"They've made some big strides, but it remains to be seen
how consistently they can apply these policies," he said.