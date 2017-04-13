UPDATE 3-T-Mobile, Dish bid combined $14 bln in U.S. airwaves auction -FCC

(Adds details, Comcast statement, share prices)
By David Shepardson and Anjali Athavaley
NEW YORK, April 13 T-Mobile US Inc bid
$8 billion and Dish Network Corp $6.2 billion to win
the bulk of broadcast airwaves spectrum for sale in a government
auction, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission said on
Thursday.
The two carriers accounted for most of the $19.8 billion in
winning bids, the FCC said. Comcast Corp agreed to
acquire $1.7 billion in spectrum, AT&T Inc bid $910
million and investment firm Columbia Capital offered $1 billion.
The FCC said 175 broadcast stations were selling airwaves to
50 wireless and other telecommunications companies. Companies
plan to use the spectrum to build new networks or improve
existing coverage.
The spectrum auction's end is widely expected to kick off a
wave of deal-making in the telecom industry. Until now,
companies participating in the auction have been restrained by a
quiet period, but that will end after April 27, when down
payments are due from auction winners.
T-Mobile said its $8 billion winning bid would enable it "to
compete in every single corner of he country." The company,
controlled by Deutsche Telekom AG, said the
investment will quadruple its low-band holdings.
Verizon Communications Inc and Sprint Corp
opted not to bid.
“What is most interesting to us was (Verizon) was nowhere to
be found,” Jennifer Fritzsche, an analyst at Wells Fargo, said
in a research note, adding that "we continue to believe
Verizon’s interests lay in the higher band spectrum assets."
Craig Moffett, an analyst at MoffettNathanson, said in an
email that there were three surprises in the results: “Comcast
bought less than expected, Dish Network bought more, and Verizon
bought nothing at all."
Dish shares fell 2.5 percent to close at $62.38. Comcast,
Verizon and AT&T were down less than 1 percent at market close
while T-Mobile rose marginally.
Moffett said Dish’s spectrum spending underscored "the
growing importance of the company’s valuation as it relates to
their spectrum holdings."
Comcast sold spectrum from three of its NBCUniversal owned
stations in New York, Philadelphia and Chicago for $481.6
million.
The FCC also announced new channel assignments for 957
non-winning stations that must change channels to clear the new
wireless airwaves for use.
Of the $19.8 billion bid, more than $7 billion will go to
reduce the U.S. deficit and $10.05 billion to broadcasters
relinquishing spectrum. Up to $1.75 billion will go to
broadcasters that incur costs in changing channels.
Sellers had initially sought $86.4 billion for 126 megahertz.
Many analysts had expected broadcasters to earn more and sell
more spectrum.
