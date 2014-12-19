Top four U.S. wireless carriers increase control of market, review finds

WASHINGTON Dec 18 The top four U.S. mobile
carriers expanded their control of the U.S. wireless market last
year, a federal government report said on Thursday, once again
finding the industry is highly concentrated as a result of
continuing consolidation.
The Federal Communications Commission's annual review of
mobile industry competition found the two largest carriers,
Verizon Communications Inc and AT&T Inc, together
controlled around 70 percent of both the nationwide market share
based on service revenues and the most-prized type of radio
airwaves.
Those two nationwide carriers, Sprint Corp and
T-Mobile US Inc controlled more than 95 percent of the
industry's mobile wireless service revenue, up from 91.5 percent
the year before, the report said.
The FCC did not draw conclusions on whether the wireless
industry was effectively competitive saying that such an
assessment required analysis of numerous other factors such as
prices or entry conditions.
The concentrated nature of the telecommunications industry
has influenced the government's approach to its efforts to
auction off more airwaves to wireless companies as well as
potential new mergers.
The FCC and the Department of Justice earlier this year
expressed skepticism about a proposed merger between the No. 3
and No. 4 carriers, Sprint and T-Mobile, and the companies
abandoned the deal.
Yet, when it came to products and services, the FCC's report
found the wireless companies are expanding their new-generation
coverage across the country, improving data downloading speeds
and allowing more and more data for the same or lower prices.
The agency also reported that virtually all of Americans had
access to at least one wireless carrier, more than 99 percent of
the U.S. population had a choice of two or more providers and
almost 97 percent had three or more.
Those estimates have remained roughly unchanged in recent
years, although the portion of Americans with access to five or
more carriers dropped sharply to about 23 percent in 2014 from
about 80 percent in 2012. The FCC did not specify a reason.
