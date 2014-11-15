Deal to spur better 911 call locating for U.S. cellphone users

| WASHINGTON
WASHINGTON Nov 14 Emergency responders will be
able to better locate callers who dial 911 on their cellphones
from indoors as the U.S. wireless industry improves
caller-location for the majority of such calls over the next six
years.
Historically, satellite and other technologies have helped
emergency responders find people who called from outdoors, while
landlines commonly automatically provided dispatchers with an
address. Cellphone calls from indoors, however, have been
tougher to locate because walls weaken signals.
Verizon Communications Inc, AT&T Inc, Sprint
Corp and T-Mobile US have reached a deal with
public-safety groups to get specific location data to 911
dispatchers for 40 percent of wireless 911 calls within two
years and 80 percent within six years.
The wireless association CTIA announced the agreement with
the Association of Public-Safety Communications Officials and
the National Emergency Number Association on Friday.
The deal marks a milestone in the long-running effort to
help first-responders get to emergencies quickly as people
increasingly rely on cellphones for 911 calls and to improve
their ability to locate emergencies in places such as schools,
shopping malls and hotels.
The Federal Communications Commission has long required data
from wireless 911 calls to include location information based on
outdoor technologies. But technology has been insufficient to
direct responders to specific floors, rooms or particular areas
of a building.
The FCC earlier this year challenged the wireless industry
to help responders locate emergencies indoors, within 50 meters
horizontally and 3 meters vertically, estimating it could save
more than 10,000 lives every year.
The "heightened location accuracy," available to supporting
networks and handsets, will find callers through nearby devices
connected to Wi-Fi or Bluetooth that will be logged with a
specific location in a special emergency-services database.
For instance, a smoke detector or a Wi-Fi router with an
attached address could serve as a beacon, an industry expert
close to the deal said.
Over time, the wireless carriers plan to ensure each handset
can turn on Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connectivity in emergency-call
instances, if it is disabled.
The FCC had proposed the rollout timeframe of two years for
67 percent of cellphone calls and five years for 80 percent,
though the companies and public safety groups reached a slightly
different consensus.
(Reporting by Alina Selyukh; Editing by Ken Wills)