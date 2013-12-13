UPDATE 3-U.S. carriers agree to new cellphone 'unlocking' policy

By Alina Selyukh
WASHINGTON Dec 12 Major U.S. wireless carriers
on Thursday pledged to make it easier for consumers to "unlock"
their mobile phones for use on competitors' networks, responding
to pressure from consumer groups and the top U.S. communications
regulator.
Verizon Wireless, AT&T Inc, Sprint Corp,
T-Mobile US and U.S. Cellular agreed to
"clearly notify" customers when their devices are eligible for
unlocking and to process unlocking requests within two business
days, said wireless industry group CTIA.
U.S. wireless carriers often "lock" smartphones to their
networks as a way to encourage consumers to renew their mobile
contracts. Consumers often get new devices at a heavily
subsidized price in return for committing to longer contracts.
The top carriers have long allowed consumers to unlock
devices and take them to another network at the end of a
contract term - commonly, two years - though the process varies
by company and can be quite painstaking.
Then in late 2012, the Library of Congress, the minder of
U.S. copyright law, completed a new triannual review of
exemptions to the law that effectively made phone unlocking
illegal, even after the consumer completed the contract.
The ruling surprised many telecom observers, outraged phone
users, and finally landed on the White House's agenda thanks to
an online citizen petition that gathered 114,322 signatures,
more than the 100,000 needed to spur a response. The White House
sided with the petitioners.
Unlocking then became a top 2013 policy matter for new FCC
Chairman Tom Wheeler, a former CTIA chief for whom it presented
an opportunity to distance himself from his former industry.
In November, he sent a letter to the CTIA demanding the
carriers voluntarily agree to unlock phones for customers in
good standing to ensure phone users still have that option.
On Thursday, the agreement was announced and the five
carriers pledged to unlock devices after the customer's contract
is fulfilled, including pre-paid ones within a year of purchase.
(To read the agreement, see: bit.ly/1h3XS1G)
"Today was an important day for consumer choice," Wheeler
said on Thursday. "Today's commitment by wireless providers will
provide consumers with more information about when and how to
move their devices from one compatible network to another,
should they decide to do so."
The agreement was welcomed by Sina Khanifar, one of the
organizers of the White House petition, although he and public
interest groups would still like a permanent change to the
copyright law and more flexibility for consumers to unlock their
phones before their contracts end - possibly without having to
ask the carriers' permission first.
"I really wish I could hang my hat on this and say that the
issue had been resolved. But unfortunately it's only a start,"
said Khanifar.
The changes are expected to be rolled out over a year.
BUSINESS REALITIES
Unlike cell phone operators in other countries, U.S.
wireless carriers often lock smartphones to make it harder for
customers to leave their network. It helps sustain the subsidy
business model of the industry, in which consumers get steep
discounts to buy pricey devices like Apple Inc's iPhone
in exchange for higher monthly fees.
Technically, too, devices sold to U.S. consumers are not
compatible across all networks. AT&T and T-Mobile use similar
technology standards, while another type is used by Sprint and
Verizon. Some services may not work as well on phones from
another operator.
Verizon is the only carrier whose phones generally come
unlocked at the beginning of a contract. The company is bound to
do so through an earlier deal it had struck with the FCC.
SELF-INFLICTED WOUND
While Wall Street has paid little attention, the unlocking
saga was a black eye for the wireless industry which was
perceived to be on the wrong side of consumers' rights.
Inside the carriers, executives grumble that the ordeal was
largely self-inflicted as lawyers from the CTIA were the ones to
stir up the issue at the Library of Congress.
U.S. copyright law had an exemption allowing unlocking of
devices since 2006, but in the new review in 2012, the CTIA
lawyers successfully challenged it.
Despite opposition from the Commerce Department, the CTIA
convinced the Library of Congress that the exemption was no
longer warranted. They argued that new, unlocked phones were
widely available and that the carriers' unlocking policies were
already flexible.
CTIA has pushed back on the notion that it acted without
direction from its members, but Jot Carpenter, vice president
for federal affairs, acknowledged that the legal battle spun
into a major policy debacle unexpectedly.
"The industry won a legal argument but failed to anticipate
it morphing into a policy argument," he said in an interview. "I
think there are a lot of lessons to be learned from that."