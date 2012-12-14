US government says wiretap lawsuit should not proceed

| SAN FRANCISCO
SAN FRANCISCO Dec 14 A lawsuit over alleged
illegal wiretapping should not proceed because it would force
disclosure of state secrets in the U.S. anti-terrorism effort,
an attorney for the U.S. Justice Department argued in court on
Friday.
At a hearing in a San Francisco federal court, civil
liberties advocates attempted to persuade U.S. District Judge
Jeffrey White to allow a lawsuit against the government to
proceed.
As the proceeding began, White said he was "completely open"
about what he might do.
A group of AT&T Inc customers filed a proposed class
action against the National Security Agency and Bush
administration officials in 2008, accusing them of improperly
operating a warrantless mass surveillance of U.S. citizens.
A separate lawsuit against AT&T failed after the U.S.
Congress granted the company immunity from the suit.
The case against the government had previously been
dismissed on the grounds that the plaintiffs did not have legal
standing to sue. However, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals
reversed the decision.
The plaintiffs cite evidence, including statements from an
AT&T employee, about how the NSA set up a secret room in telecom
facilities to siphon off communications without a warrant.
In court on Friday, plaintiff attorney Richard Wiebe said
enough information about the wiretapping has been publicly
disclosed so that litigation would not damage national security.
The NSA's program is "completely unprecedented in the
history of the republic," Wiebe said.
However, Justice Department attorney Anthony Coppolino said
there was no way plaintiff lawyers could embark on discovery
without delving into specifics of what the NSA did or did not
do.
"There's nothing non-privileged about any of this case," he
said.
Coppolino declined to confirm what activities took place at
AT&T facilities, but said that the employee did not know the
"full range of facts."
The case in U.S. District Court, Northern District of
California is Carolyn Jewel et al. vs. National Security Agency
et al., 08-cv-4373.