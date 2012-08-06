Small, tight-knit Wisconsin Sikh community shocked by shooting

| OAK CREEK, Wisc.
OAK CREEK, Wisc. Aug 5 Dozens of shocked
members of a tight-knit community of suburban Milwaukee Sikhs
waited for hours in the basement of a neighborhood bowling alley
on Sunday to hear whether their loved ones and friends were
among the six gunned down at a temple nearby.
Outside, dozens more Sikhs, many men wearing the colorful
turbans of their faith, came and went from the site where police
said a lone white, male gunman shot dead six people before a
police officer killed him. Two other Sikhs were wounded, along
with a police officer, who was one of the first to arrive on the
scene.
"They're grieving," said Zorina Lopac, a woman raised as a
Sikh who was allowed into the basement to comfort some of the
family. "They're hurt. And they're angry."
Authorities were tight-lipped about the identities of the
victims, upsetting some of the Sikhs who were still waiting for
the names of the dead hours after the shooting. The gunman began
shooting before the start of a Sunday morning service at the
Sikh Temple of Wisconsin in the suburb of Oak Creek, south of
Milwaukee.
The gathering of friends and family to comfort others was
typical of the small Sikh community in southern Wisconsin, where
members said everyone either knows other Sikhs directly or
indirectly through friends.
"It is like a big family," said Satwant Rehal, 62, who has
lived in the area since 1974.
There are an estimated 2,500 to 3,000 families of the Sikh
religion in the Milwaukee area and two temples. The Sikh Temple
of Wisconsin, where the attack took place on Sunday, was founded
in October 1997 with a community of 20 to 25 families, according
to its website. It has 350 to 400 people in its congregation and
has grown rapidly, the group says.
The other temple, or gurdwara, as Sikh places of worship are
called, is in Brookfield, Wisconsin, about 30 miles away in the
northern suburbs of Milwaukee.
The two temples serve as community centers for Sikhs as well
as houses of worship, community members said. Many holidays, not
just those of their own religion, are celebrated there in a
festive atmosphere, they said.
This was a typical Sunday morning, with people starting to
gather by midmorning when the gunman entered the kitchen and
opened fire, said Jagpal Singh, a local Sikh.
Several people who survived locked themselves in bathrooms,
Singh said.
Manminder Sethi, a member of the temple, said most members
of the congregation were not there at the time of the attack
because services did not begin until around noon.
It was a stroke of luck that the gunman entered and went on
his rampage an hour or more before most of the community had
shown up.
"If he had chosen noon ... I don't know how much damage that
guy would have done," Sethi said.
Two of the victims were believed to be the president of the
congregation and a priest, said Lakhwinder Singh, a member of
the congregation.
"It will take a long time to heal. We're hurt very badly,"
he said.
It an impromptu vigil in downtown Milwaukee, people gathered
in a park and held candles. Sikhs were joined by other members
of the community.
Parwinder Virk, who was at the vigil, said she knew two of
the victims.
"A lot of people don't know about our religion. They get it
mostly confused with the Muslims. That is where people need to
get educated. We are two different peoples, and we have
different beliefs than Muslims," she said.
Authorities said they have no motive for the shooting but
some of the Sikh community said they thought it was a case of
mistaken identity. Sikhs have sometimes been targets since the
Sept. 11, 2001 attacks perpetrated by the al-Qaeda Islamic
militant group.
Jagjit Singh Kaleka, brother of the president of the temple,
who apparently was one of the victims, said he had no idea why
the gunman would attack the congregation.