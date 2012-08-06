Police search Wisconsin home for motive in Sikh temple shooting

| OAK CREEK, Wisc.
OAK CREEK, Wisc. Aug 6 Police searched the
apartment early on Monday of a gunman who killed six people at a
Sikh temple in southern Wisconsin, looking for clues to his
motive.
A policeman called to the scene shot dead the gunman before
he could fire on even more worshippers as they prepared for
Sunday services at the temple in the suburb of Oak Creek, south
of Milwaukee.
Three other people were in hospital with grave injuries,
including another policeman who had responded to the scene.
Authorities said they were treating the attack as an act of
domestic terrorism.
The identity of the tall, bald, white suspect in his 40s was
not immediately released. The names of the victims also were not
made public pending notification of relatives, although members
said the president of the congregation and a priest were among
the victims.
CNN, citing a law enforcement source involved in the
investigation, said the gunman was an Army veteran.
Authorities said the gunman had used a 9 mm semi-automatic
handgun, which was recovered at the scene. They were trying to
track the origin of the weapon.
Wisconsin has some of the most permissive gun laws in the
country and had passed a law in 2011 allowing citizens to carry
a concealed weapon.
Jagjit Singh Kaleka, the brother of the president of the
temple, who was among the six Sikhs killed, said he had no idea
what the motive was for the attack.
"But we know the more assault weapons we distribute the more
situations like this we will have," he said. The U.S. had a ban
on certain assault weapons but it expired in 2004.
Early on Monday, police were searching an apartment at a
duplex in the Cudahy neighborhood near Milwaukee, presumed to be
the residence of the gunman. Generators and floodlights were set
up along the street and a bomb squad was on the scene.
The attack came just over two weeks after a gunman killed 12
people at a theater in Aurora, Colorado, where they were
watching a screening of new Batman movie "The Dark Night."
In January 2011, a gunman killed six people in an attack on
an event by then Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords in Tucson,
Arizona. Giffords was shot in the head but survived.
American Sikhs said they have often been singled out for
harassment, and occasionally violent attack, since the September
11, 2001 attacks because of their colorful turbans and beards.
The 2001 attacks were carried out by Muslims linked to the
al Qaeda militant group led by Osama bin Laden. Sikhs are not
Muslim but many Americans do not know the difference, members of
the Sikh community said.
Some witnesses to the Wisconsin shooting said the suspect
had a tattoo marking the September 11, 2001 attacks. Authorities
confirmed he had tattoos but said they were not sure exactly
what the tattoos illustrated.
There are 500,000 or more Sikhs in the United States but the
community in Wisconsin is small, about 2,500 to 3,000 families,
said local Sikhs.
The Sikh faith is the fifth-largest in the world, with more
than 30 million followers. It includes belief in one God and
that the goal of life is to lead an exemplary existence.
The temple in Oak Creek was founded in October 1997 and has
a congregation of 350 to 400 people.
"These people were going to church. Two weeks ago, it was
people going to a movie. When is it going to end?" said Ray
Zirkle, who came from Racine, Wisconsin with his wife to light
votive candles near the site of the shooting.