Obama urges "soul searching" on ways to reduce gun violence

WASHINGTON Aug 6 President Barack Obama said on
Monday that Americans need to do more "soul searching" to find
ways to reduce violence in the wake of a deadly weekend shooting
spree at a Sikh temple in Wisconsin.
"All of us recognize that these kinds of terrible, tragic
events are happening with too much regularity," Obama said at a
White House bill-signing ceremony when asked whether further gun
control measures were needed. He said elected officials and
community leaders must come together to discuss what should be
done.
Obama said federal authorities had not yet determined what
motivated the gunman but that if it turned out to be the
"ethnicity of those who were attending the temple, I think the
American people immediately recoil against those kinds of
attitudes."