CORRECTED-Wisconsin Sikh temple gun was purchased legally

(Corrects reference to shooter purchasing the handgun. Identity
of person who purchased the weapon has not been disclosed.)
OAK CREEK, Wis. Aug 6 The 9 mm semi-automatic
handgun used in the attack on a Sikh temple in Wisconsin that
killed six people was legally purchased from a licensed gun
dealer, law enforcement officials said on Monday.
Bernard Zapor, special agent in charge of the Bureau of
Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, said the gun had
multiple ammunition magazines, but no other details on the
weapon were released.
Another ATF official, Thomas Ahern, said that the gun had
been traced back to its original purchaser but the identity of
the person was not being released. The make and model of the gun
also were not disclosed.
Gunman Wade Michael Page had no criminal record prior to the
attack, which took place on Sunday as the congregation was
preparing for services, FBI special agent in charge Teresa
Carlson said, although she said he had had some contact with law
enforcement in the past.
