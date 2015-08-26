Love them or loathe them, emails are here to stay -survey

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 26 If seeing an inbox full of
hundreds of emails fills you with dread, get used to it, because
they are here to stay and will remain a constant in the
workplace, according to a survey released on Wednesday.
Despite the popularity of instant messaging, texting and
social media, the poll showed that email is the top
communications tool at work and will grow in importance over the
next five years.
In the online survey, comprising 400 U.S. white-collar,
adult workers, nearly half of the respondents said they think
their use of emails for work will increase in coming years.
Nineteen percent said it will go up substantially.
More than 90 percent of the workers admitted they checked
personal emails at work and 87 percent looked at business emails
outside of working hours.
"Email is and will remain a cornerstone of the workplace
culture," said Kristin Naragon, of computer software company
Adobe Systems Inc, which commissioned the poll.
"Certainly, lots of companies are trying to break into that
space with productivity tools, but email is not going anywhere,"
she added in an interview.
The workers questioned in the poll estimated they spend 6.3
hours a day checking emails, with 3.2 hours devoted to work
emails and 3.1 hours to personal messages.
Naragon said Americans are so concerned about keeping in
touch they monitor emails around the clock, in socially
unacceptable settings and during potentially dangerous times.
Nearly 80 percent said they look at emails before going into
the office and 30 percent said they checked their inbox while
still in bed in the morning. Half of the respondents also
monitored emails during their vacations.
The numbers were even higher for 18-34 year olds, with 45
percent opening emails upon waking up. More than a quarter of
millennials also admitted checking emails while driving.
"Millennials are so addicted to emails that half can't even
use the bathroom without checking their email," said Naragon.
But she added that people are aware of their addiction and
have tried to regain a better life balance. Forty percent said
they had tried a self-imposed email detox, of which 87 percent
lasted an average of five days.
When asked about the most annoying thing about emails, 28
percent said it was scrolling down too far to read the entire
message. Nearly 40 percent of workers also said they would
prefer to get fewer emails.
(Editing by Steve Orlofsky)