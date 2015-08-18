Internships: to pay or not to pay?

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 18 For young people trying to get
a foot on the career ladder, internships offer valuable
experience.
But lawsuits are mounting that claim the often unpaid
positions violate U.S. labor laws, prompting experts to call for
changes.
Actresses and fashion designers Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen
were the latest high-profile employers to be hit with a lawsuit
when a former intern at their company filed a case last week.
Shahista Lalani claims she worked 50 hours a week for
Dualstar Entertainment Group and was not paid. The company has
said the allegations are groundless.
Similar cases have been filed by disgruntled interns since
2011, when Eric Glatt and Alexander Footman launched their
lawsuit against Fox Searchlight Pictures claiming it had
violated minimum wage laws.
In March, media and entertainment company Viacom Inc
agreed to pay $7.2 million to end a class action
lawsuit by former interns.
The U.S. Department of Labor has issued rules for
private-sector companies to meet when offering unpaid
internships. It stipulates the work must be educational,
beneficial and supervised and that the employer derives no
advantage from it.
But Diana Furchtgott-Roth, an author and former chief
economist at the U.S. Department of Labor, said the rules are
unfair and need to be changed.
"It makes it practically impossible for a for-profit company
to get an unpaid intern without the risk of being sued," she
said in an interview, adding that Congress and the White House
both offer unpaid internships.
"If it is wrong to hire an unpaid intern at a for-profit, it
should be wrong to hire one at a non-profit too," she said.
GLAMOUR INDUSTRIES, UNFAIR ADVANTAGE
For many young people, internships are their only way to get
into the workforce.
Lisa Echenique, a 22 year-old New Yorker, completed three
internships in the fashion and retail industry. One was paid and
she received college credit for the other two.
"It gave me a good sense of what my future would look like,"
she said, adding the experience was beneficial although she
thinks all interns should be paid.
But Furchtgott-Roth said paying all interns would further
limit the number of internships available, which would hamper
young people's chances of getting their dream job.
She believes the Labor Department should issue new
guidelines making all internships - both in non-profits and the
private sector - unpaid. They should also be limited to three
months to protect an intern from being exploited.
"By the end of three months, you've learned what the
workplace is like and you've got some experience," she
explained.
Opponents argue that unpaid internships foster class
divisions and an opportunity gap because lower-income students
cannot afford to do them.
Robert Shindell, vice president and chief learning officer
at the college recruiting, consulting and research firm Intern
Bridge, said the majority of unpaid internships are in so-called
glamour industries, such as fashion, music, television, media
and journalism, and not other sectors.
His solution would be for all employers to pay interns the
minimum wage.
"Why in our society would we not pay someone for work that
they do?," Shindell asked. "I think it is part of our moral
fabric of who we are as a society. You do work and with that
work you get paid a minimum wage."
John Balitis, a Arizona-based attorney at Fennemore Craig
who has advised companies about internships, suggests the
Congress would be best placed to address the uncertainty and
controversy about internships.
"If Congress took some action it would resolve the confusion
about the whole area," he added.
