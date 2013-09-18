No more compensation due World Trade Center developer -judge

* Follows similar ruling in developer's case against
airlines
* Silverstein properties already reimbursed by insurers
By Bernard Vaughan
NEW YORK, Sept 18 New York property developer
Larry Silverstein is not entitled to funds that insurers of his
World Trade Center properties won from airlines over the attacks
of Sept. 11, 2001, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday.
Silverstein's World Trade Center Properties sued QBE
International Insurance Ltd and other insurers in 2010, after
they won a $1.2 billion settlement with airlines and airport
security companies.
Silverstein had already settled his own claims against the
insurers for more than $4 billion. He subsequently argued that
the insurers, under the terms of their policies, were required
to turn over whatever they recovered from the airlines.
In his ruling on Wednesday, however, U.S. District Judge
Alvin Hellerstein wrote that Silverstein's World Trade Center
Properties had already been "fully compensated" by its insurers.
Hellerstein ruled similarly in July, when he decided
Silverstein could not recover billions of dollars from airlines
- including United Airlines, now United Continental Holdings Inc
, and American Airlines and its parent AMR Corp
- because the insurance companies had already
compensated his company.
"I am fully familiar with the arguments raised by
plaintiffs, and nothing plaintiffs have raised in their briefing
in this case or any other case has persuaded me to change my
holdings," Hellerstein wrote in the five-page ruling on
Wednesday.
A spokesman for Silverstein declined to comment.
The case is World Trade Center Properties LLC et al v. Great
Lakes Reinsurance (UK) PLC et al, U.S. District Court, Southern
District of New York, No. 10-cv-1642.