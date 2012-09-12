CORRECTED-U.S. casino mogul awarded $20 mln in punitive damages in slander suit

(Corrects deliberation time in 2nd paragraph to about two
LOS ANGELES, Sept 11 Casino owner Steve Wynn was
awarded $20 million in punitive damages on Tuesday in his
defamation suit against "Girls Gone Wild" creator Joe Francis,
adding to $20 million he won in compensatory damages a day
earlier.
The 70-year-old Las Vegas mogul had accused Francis, 39, of
slander for claiming that Wynn wanted him killed and buried in
the desert over a gambling debt. A Los Angeles County Superior
Court jury deliberated just abo ut two ho urs before returning its
verdict in the second phase of the trial.
Wynn won a $7.5 million judgment against Francis earlier
this year in a separate defamation case.
(Reporting by Steve Gorman; Editing by Cynthia Johnston)