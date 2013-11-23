Five workers injured in explosion at Wyoming gas field

Nov 23 Five workers were injured after a fire
and tank explosion at an Encana Corp natural gas field
in western Wyoming on Friday, officials said.
Police said they received multiple calls about a blast at
about 10:18 a.m. local time at Encana's Antelope 91-29H facility
in the Jonah Field near Pinedale, about 230 miles (370 km) west
of Casper in the western U.S. state.
One of the injured workers was airlifted to hospital in
critical condition and the others were taken by ambulance to a
local clinic and hospital, said Bridget Ford, a spokeswoman for
Encana Oil & Gas (USA) Inc, without giving further details.
"We know that some welding work was being conducted on the
condensate tanks on location, however the exact reason for the
explosion is not known at this time," she said.
Firefighters contained the blaze, which burned out by 1
p.m., Ford added.
A drilling rig is operating near the facility where the
incident occurred but it was not affected, she said, adding
there was no apparent environmental impact.
"Our thoughts are with our friends and co-workers that were
hurt today, and their families, Ford said.
Encana and the contracting company are working with the
Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which is
investigating the incident, she added.