USAA says switches to Visa from MasterCard

Oct 24 USAA, one of the largest U.S. issuers of
debit and credit cards, is switching to Visa Inc from its
longtime partner, MasterCard Inc, the company said on its
website.
"USAA Bank is moving from MasterCard to Visa. As our primary
network, this provides us the opportunity to offer more benefits
including the elimination of foreign transaction fees for all
USAA Visa credit cards in 2016," USAA said in a statement.
The company, based in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the
largest U.S. financial institutions. It provides insurance,
banking, investments, retirement products and advice to current
and former members of the U.S. military and their families.
"Most cards will be changed from MasterCard to Visa
throughout 2016," the statement added.
The Wall Street Journal, which first reported news of the
switch, said the move was a big blow to MasterCard as USAA was
its biggest debit-card issuer with some $26 billion of purchases
made on its cards last year.
"While we pursued the business, we reached a point where the
economics did not make sense for our company and shareholders,"
the Wall Street Journal quoted MasterCard as saying.
