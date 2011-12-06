版本:
New Issue-USAA Capital Corp sells $250 mln notes

Dec 6 USAA Capital Corp on Tuesday sold $250
million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement
market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service.
     JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America Merrill
Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale.
BORROWER: USAA CAPITAL CORP
AMT $250 MLN      COUPON 2.25 PCT      MATURITY   12/13/2016
TYPE SR NTS       ISS PRICE 99.824     FIRST PAY   3/31/2012
MOODY'S Aa1       YIELD 2.288 PCT      SETTLEMENT 12/13/2011
S&P AA-PLUS       SPREAD 135 BPS       PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL
FITCH N/A          MORE THAN TREAS     NON-CALLABLE N/A

