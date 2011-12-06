New Issue-USAA Capital Corp sells $250 mln notes

Dec 6 USAA Capital Corp on Tuesday sold $250 million of senior unsecured notes in the 144a private placement market, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. JP Morgan, Deutsche Bank, and Bank of America Merrill Lynch were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: USAA CAPITAL CORP AMT $250 MLN COUPON 2.25 PCT MATURITY 12/13/2016 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 99.824 FIRST PAY 3/31/2012 MOODY'S Aa1 YIELD 2.288 PCT SETTLEMENT 12/13/2011 S&P AA-PLUS SPREAD 135 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS NON-CALLABLE N/A