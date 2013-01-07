版本:
USA Compression Partners sets IPO price range at $19-$21/unit

Jan 7 USA Compression Partners LP, a natural gas compression service provider, said it expects to sell 10 million common units for between $19 and $21 per share in its initial public offering.

The IPO will raise $200 million at the mid point of the range.

The energy services provider, present in 13 states in Central and Northeast United States, plans to use the proceeds to repay debt.

The company, founded in 1998, had net income of $3.6 million for the nine months ended September on revenue of $87 million.

The Texas-based company said its common units have been approved for listing on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "USAC". ()

Barclays Capital and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters.

USA Compression Partners LP was acquired by USA Compression Holdings in December 2010. USA Compression Holdings is in turn owned by Riverstone/Carlyle Global Energy and Power funds.

After the completion of the IPO, USA Compression Holdings will own 64.4 percent of the company.

USA Compression Partners had made its initial IPO filing in June 2011.
