U.S. delays plans to replace Healthcare.gov site host -WSJ

Oct 1 The U.S. government has shelved plans to
move the HealthCare.gov insurance website to a new host, the
Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.
The decision represented "the best path forward to ensure a
successful second open enrollment period. It was made in order
to improve the consumer experience and have sufficient time for
testing," the journal reported, citing Aaron Albright, a
spokesman for the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services.
The agency signed a contract last November to replace
Verizon Communications Inc with Hewlett-Packard Co
as the host of the HealthCare.gov website.
Verizon, which was blamed for the outages last year, has
upgraded its servers and brought in additional staff to handle
the load when open enrollment begins, the Journal said, citing
people familiar with the situation.
Albright also said the agency was taking other steps to
manage peak traffic, including transferring around 75 percent of
newcomers visiting the site to a portion hosted by Amazon Web
Services.
Testing so far suggested that the capacity for this portion
of the site had grown significantly, but was still likely to be
maxed out at certain points, forcing users into virtual "waiting
rooms," the Journal quoted one person familiar with the matter
as saying.
