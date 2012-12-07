版本:
US Air makes AMR merger offer, deal possible next month-source

Dec 7 U.S. Airways Group Inc has made a formal merger proposal to American Airlines parent AMR Corp that could value the combined airline at around $8.5 billion, a source familiar with the situation said on Friday.

The source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the sides were working toward an agreement as soon as January.

