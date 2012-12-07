UPDATE 1-US Air makes AMR merger offer, Jan deal possible-source

By Soyoung Kim
NEW YORK Dec 7 U.S. Airways Group Inc
has made a formal merger proposal to American Airlines parent
AMR Corp and its creditors that could value the
combined airline at around $8.5 billion, a person familiar with
the situation said on Friday.
Under the all-stock proposal US Airways made in mid-November
at a meeting with AMR's unsecured creditors committee, the
bankrupt airline's creditors would own 70 percent of the merged
company and US Airways shareholders 30 percent, the person said.
US Airways and AMR are currently negotiating toward a
potential merger agreement that could come as soon as January,
the person added, asking not to be named because the matter is
not public.
At the same time, AMR is still pursuing a plan to emerge
from bankruptcy proceedings as an independent airline, which
will be compared against the merits of a merger with US Airways,
the person said.
The combined AMR and US Airways could have a value similar
to Delta Air Lines Inc, which has a market
capitalization of around $8.6 billion, the person said.
Representatives of AMR, US Airways and the creditors
committee all declined to comment. The Wall Street Journal
reported details of the proposal earlier on Friday.