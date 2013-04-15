版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 4月 16日 星期二 06:42 BJT

New American Airline CEO Parker to get $19.5 mln in merger pay

NEW YORK, April 15 US Airways CEO Doug Parker will receive an estimated $19.5 million in merger-related pay for taking over as chief executive of the merged US Airways and American Airlines, the companies said Monday.

The merger between US Air and American parent AMR Corp , which still requires regulatory approval, would create the world's largest airline, with more than 6,700 daily flights to 336 destinations and 100,000 employees.
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐