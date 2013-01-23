版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 23日 星期三 21:07 BJT

BRIEF-US Airways up in premarket after Q4 results

NEW YORK Jan 23 US Airways Group Inc : * Up 2.2 percent to $15.18 premarket after Q4 results

