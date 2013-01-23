版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 1月 24日 星期四 01:04 BJT

BRIEF-US Airways cites robust demand

Jan 23 US Airways Group Inc : * During earnings conference call, company says it continues to be governed by nondisclosure agreement with regard to talks

with AMR's American Airlines * Business and leisure demand remain robust, with bookings up 8 percent so

far in January

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐