公司新闻(英文) | 2013年 2月 14日 星期四 21:12 BJT

BRIEF-US Airways shares up on merger deal with American Airlines

NEW YORK Feb 14 US Airways Group Inc : * Up 2 percent in premarket trade on merger deal with American Airlines

